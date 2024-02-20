“Just bite down and keep going” – Luke Lessei shares how he overcame hard knockdown from Eddie Abasolo 

American Muay Thai star Luke Lessei has proven again that he's one of the best blood-and-guts warriors in the sport today. At ONE Fight Night 19 last weekend, 'The Chef' went to war with fellow American striker Eddie 'Silky Smooth' Abasolo in a three-round bout that tore the roof off inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

By the time the final bell rang, both Luke Lessei and Eddie Abasolo's faces were bloodied and their legs bruised. They threw everything but the kitchen sink at each other to the delight of the crowd.

Overcoming a scary knockdown by Abasolo in the second round, 'The Chef' cooked up another classic by springing back to life and pulling off a close split-decision win.

On his ability to get back from getting knocked down. Luke Lessei told ONE:

“When I got dropped, I just got right back up, I didn’t even think twice so there wasn’t a whole lot of thought right there, I knew I needed to get right back into it and show that Midwest mentality and just bite down and keep going until the very end.”

The way Lessei fell after eating a left cross from Abasolo, we're quite sure not a lot of people would have gotten up like he did. 'The Chef' has cemented his place as a must-see TV in Muay Thai today.

Luke Lessei vs. Eddie Abasolo at ONE Fight Night 19 play-by-play

Right at the bell both fighters didn't waste any time trying to land their best shots. Abasolo favored keeping his hands low and throwing from the hip to lad round power shots. As for Lessei, ''The Chef' used a lot of straight shots like jabs, crosses, and teep kicks.

While the first few minutes were quite dead-even, Abasolo may have stolen the round by landing a solid superman punch near the bell. Come round two, the intensity cranked a notch when Lessei landed a short right hook that dropped his foe for a 10-count.

Abasolo showed heart by beating the count but was swarmed by Lessei, who landed a beautiful right cross that hurt his fellow American again. Things went from intense to crazy when Abasolo, switching to southpaw, landed the left cross that sent 'The Chef' to the canvas.

Lessei beat the count and went on a back-and-forth brawl with Abasolo til the end of the second round. The third round was quite dead even with 'Silky Smooth' starting strong early while 'The Chef' came back with a vengeance near the middle of the round. Another beautiful right cross followed up by a head kick near the final bell may have won Luke Lessei the round and ultimately, the fight.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.