“I just flow” – American star Luke Lessei explains his unorthodox Muay Thai fighting style

American Muay Thai athlete Luke Lessei will make his debut on the big stage when he faces Thai star 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8. The event will transpire in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his bout with Nattawut, 'The Chef' spoke about his unique Muay Thai style, which employs his lengthy, 6-foot-tall physique.

He told ONE:

“So traditional Muay Thai, mixed in with traditional boxing. And then it's hard to say because it's so my own Chef style, but I'm a traditional Muay Thai fighter and I just flow, you know? I’m a Muay Femur.”

For the uninitiated, the term "Muay Femur" is used to describe traditional Thai fighters with high fight IQ. These are the fighters who put a lot of emphasis on technical prowess over power or athletic ability.

All-time greats like Saenchai and Samart Payakaroon, as well as current ONE Championship stars like Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn are known to be some of the best "Muay Femur" fighters ever.

To say that he is this type of fighter speaks a lot of how much Luke Lessei gives importance to his technical prowess. We'll see him use this style against the brawler in Jo Nattawut on December 8.

Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut take part in ONE Championship's first-ever all-Muay Thai card

Apart from Luke Lessei facing 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in his promotional debut, the entire ONE Fight Night 17 card will be composed of fights exclusively under Muay Thai rules. This fight card is set to make history as ONE Championship’s first-ever all-Muay Thai live event.

The main event will be a clash between ONE light-heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia against another promotional debutant, Alex 'The Viking' Roberts. The two will fight for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime, free of charge for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.