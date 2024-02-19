“Fight of the night” – Luke Lessei on "tough" Eddie Abasolo war at ONE Fight Night 19

Luke Lessei secured his first win under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 19 in another fight that firmly solidified his status as a fan favorite.

It was always going to be difficult to top his ONE debut, where, despite not emerging with the win against Jo Nattawut, he announced himself to the fans with a fight of the year contender.

His battle against Eddie Abasolo this past week may not have been as chaotic as that bout in December, but it was still an incredible back-and-forth contest that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Both men were forced to pick themselves up off the canvas, with Lessei emerging victorious after edging out the fight on the scorecards.

Lessei reflected on the fight during a post-fight interview with ONE Championship inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, Feb. 16, where he was proud to get the win in another barnburner match-up that lived up to expectations. He said:

“It was tough, he dropped me but nonetheless, I still came out strong and it was another fight of the night in my opinion.”

Luke Lessei shows that he belongs at this level with his win at ONE Fight Night 19

Given his performances in his first two fights with the promotion, it would have been a harsh reality for Luke Lessei to be winless in ONE Championship after giving two great accounts of himself.

‘The Chef’ put on a show for the fans once again, but this time around, he crucially got his hand raised against a top opponent in Eddie Abasolo.

As promised, this fight was far more tactical than his debut against ‘Smokin’ Jo, but that doesn’t mean it sacrificed any aspect of entertainment.

Lessei has marked himself out as a must-watch fighter, but most importantly, he showcased why he belongs at the very top level.

The entire ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans with an active subscription can relive all the action via Amazon Prime Video.