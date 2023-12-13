“It was really tough” – Jo Nattawut breaks down victory over Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17

ONE Fight Night 17 saw ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut return to the win column in what many are calling one of the greatest fights in ONE Championship history.

Heading to Bangkok’s revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a high-stakes clash with ONE debutant Luke Lessei, Nattawut put on a striking clinic for three-minute rounds, bloodying and battering the Iowa native for nine minutes.

However, Lessei showed unprecedented toughness, taking everything Nattawut had and continuing to move forward in pursuit of a highlight-reel finish.

Lessei may have come up short, suffering a unanimous decision defeat, but the young gun showed that he has what it takes to hang with the best in the world.

Speaking about the incredible back-and-forth battle at the post-fight press event, Jo Nattawut lauded Lessei’s toughness and skill set, saying:

“It was really tough. He's taller, his push kicks, elbows were really well. So I try to stop that sometimes.”

Jo Nattawut shares excitement on competing in Lumpinee Stadium

Jo Nattawut’s latest victory in the art of eight limbs came in in East’s most iconic combat sports venue, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Sharing his thoughts on the opportunity to compete inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, ‘Smokin’ shared his love and appreciation for the live raucous crowd.

“Of course,” Nattawut replied when asked if it was exciting to fight in the legendary venue. “The fans were crazy and it's fun to hear everybody shout.”

Though he has struggled to find the win column against some of the biggest names in the world of kickboxing, Nattawut has been incredibly successful in Muay Thai competition, winning four out of five bouts under the ONE banner.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 17 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.