“The number one USA fighter in this weight class” - Luke Lessei talks highly of his pivotal win over Eddie Abasolo

Luke Lessei is ready to cook up a storm.

The American star reached a higher level of notoriety this past weekend when he scored a thrilling decision win against Eddie Abasolo at ONE Fight Night 19.

In his post-fight interview, Lessei spoke about the importance of his victory overAbasolo.

Luke Lessei and Abasolo are two of the most intriguing Muay Thai fighters in the featherweight division, and ‘The Chef’ believes the win over ‘Silky Smooth’ makes him the top American fighter in the weight class.

He said:

“This is the biggest win by far because not only is it to make me the number one USA fighter in this weight class [featherweight Muay Thai] right now, it’s also a fighter that I’ve looked up to for years being a USA Muay Thai fighter and it was my first win in ONE.”

Lessei and Abasolo have two similar styles, wherein they would use rhythm instead of raw strength in their offense.

That rhythmic offense was on full display in their encounter, specifically in round two, when they traded quick knockdowns that had the crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium coming unglued.

Lessei scored the first when he clocked Abasolo with a swift right hook, but the Filipino-American countered almost two minutes later when his overhand left rocked the Iowa native to the floor.

As close as the fight was, Lessei eventually scored the split decision win over Abasolo.

Luke Lessei explains his flowing style of fighting

Luke Lessei was already on the fans’ radar even before he made his ONE Championship debut in December 2023.

The American star is vastly different from most of his contemporaries, especially with how he practically dances into his offense.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lessei described himself as a Muay Femur fighter who mixes traditional Muay Thai and boxing techniques:

“So traditional Muay Thai, mixed in with traditional boxing. And then it's hard to say because it's so my own 'Chef' style, but I'm a traditional Muay Thai fighter, and I just flow, you know? I’m a Muay Femur.”

Muay Femur is one of Muay Thai’s different philosophies that focuses heavily on technique instead of power and raw athletic ability.