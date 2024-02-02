ONE Fight Night 19: American strikers Luke Lessei and Eddie Abasolo set to trade heavy artillery in three-round Muay Thai war

Fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will get a taste of “American Muay Thai” when Luke Lessei and Eddie Abasolo entangle in a three-round war.

This exciting featherweight Muay Thai scrap will be part of ONE Fight 19: Haggerty vs Lobo on Prime Video on February 16.

Lessei turned a lot of heads in his promotional debut against veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17 last year. While ‘The Chef’ ultimately fell short on the judges’ scorecards, it was clear that the gutsy American is a must-watch prospect.

The 27-year-old Dubuque, Iowa native took the third-ranked contender’s best shots and showed incredible heart in an exhilarating back-and-forth war.

Lessei even delivered some punishment of his own, using sharp combos and slicing elbows, but ran out of time in the end.

However, Lessei will certainly be tested yet again, as he faces a fellow American who’s also been making waves in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

Enter Eddie Abasolo, an electric athlete who acquired a growing fan base after three impressive performances under the ONE banner.

After dropping his debut against Liam Nolan, the 37-year-old bounced back with a scary knockout of Niclas Larsen at ONE Fight Night 8 last year.

The Vallejo, California native also impressed in his last outing against Muay Thai royalty Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and would look to rebound after a close unanimous decision loss at ONE Friday Fights 22.

As his moniker suggests, ‘Silky Smooth’ is a brilliant counter striker, who needs just a split-second opening to deliver the killing blow.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

ONE Fight Night 19 is filled with certified knockout artists

Apart from Luke Lessei and Eddie Abasolo’s guaranteed fireworks display, ONE’s second Amazon card of the year is littered with finishers from top to bottom.

The top billing, of course, features Jonathan Haggerty’s first bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense against Felipe Lobo.

Fan favorites Lito Adiwang, Liam Nolan, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, among others, are also part of this stacked event.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on this developing card.