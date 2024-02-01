ONE Fight Night 19: ‘Wondergirl’ and Dayane Cardoso set to throw down in special mixed-rules four-round thriller

Fans inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will be treated to a special women’s strawweight mixed-rules bout at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

Fierce female warriors Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak and Dayane Cardoso have signed the dotted line and will figure in a hybrid showdown on February 16.

This unique showdown will alternate between Muay Thai and mixed martial arts rules, akin to the blockbuster Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon spectacle at ONE X in 2022.

The match will be scored a draw if there are no knockouts or submissions after four rounds.

‘Wondergirl’ is no stranger to special rules matches after figuring in a tough battle against women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan at ONE Fight Night 14 last year.

The Thai fan-favorite came up short against ‘The Panda’ but earned the admiration of many for her tenacity and refusal to back down.

‘Wondergirl’s versatile skillset should certainly come in handy in this guaranteed barnburner.

However, Dayane Cardoso possesses fight-ending power on her fists, which could pose problems for ‘Wondergirl’ in both Muay Thai and MMA rules.

‘Day Monster’ holds a TKO victory over Ayaka Miura and holds an impressive 9-2 career MMA record.

ONE Fight Night 19 is shaping up to be an action-packed event

ONE’s second Amazon card of 2024 will be headlined by Jonathan Haggerty’s first world title defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai crown. ‘The General’ will take on hard-hitting challenger Felipe Lobo inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Elsewhere, KO artists Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams will slug it out in a strawweight MMA showdown. Americans Luke Lessei and Eddie Abasolo will also showcase their talents in ‘Art of Eight Limbs’ in a pivotal featherweight Muay Thai bout.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.