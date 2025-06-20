“I love to fight” - Stamp Fairtex promises fans she will fight to return to the ring

Former undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand has a massive chip growing on her shoulder.
The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center representative has been stuck on the sidelines for more than two years, rehabilitating a torn MCL she suffered in 2023. In the meantime, the Thai megastar has had to relinquish her atomweight MMA gold due to inactivity, also after reaggravating the said injury not too long ago.
But the Pattaya native is determined to make a comeback and prove to her fans that she's still the queen of the atomweights.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
She told veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview:
"I don’t think about retiring even though I’m engaged already. I’m not thinking about retiring. You know, I want to stop when I should. I don’t want to stop just because my knee f***ed up. Do you understand what I said? I love to fight."
Stamp recently came out to say that she is continuing to rehab her knee, and that she fully expects to be back in action sometime later this year.
Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Stamp back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization, doing what she does best.
Stamp Fairtex assures fans that she is far from calling it quits: "I’m not retiring yet"
For Stamp Fairtex, the hardest thing about life right now is not being able to step back in the cage to do what she loves.
Naturally, fans have grown very concerned. But Stamp tells them not to worry.
She said:
"I love a lot of fans. I know [fans] are looking up to me as an idol as an inspiration, and I love that. And I want to show them that I can come back from my surgery, and that I won’t give up. For as long as I can, I will come back in the ring again and again. I’m not retiring yet. Don’t worry."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp Fairtex's next fight.