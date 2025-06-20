“I love to fight” - Stamp Fairtex promises fans she will fight to return to the ring

Former undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand has a massive chip growing on her shoulder.

The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center representative has been stuck on the sidelines for more than two years, rehabilitating a torn MCL she suffered in 2023. In the meantime, the Thai megastar has had to relinquish her atomweight MMA gold due to inactivity, also after reaggravating the said injury not too long ago.

But the Pattaya native is determined to make a comeback and prove to her fans that she's still the queen of the atomweights.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

She told veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"I don’t think about retiring even though I’m engaged already. I’m not thinking about retiring. You know, I want to stop when I should. I don’t want to stop just because my knee f***ed up. Do you understand what I said? I love to fight."

Stamp recently came out to say that she is continuing to rehab her knee, and that she fully expects to be back in action sometime later this year.

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Stamp back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization, doing what she does best.

Stamp Fairtex assures fans that she is far from calling it quits: "I’m not retiring yet"

For Stamp Fairtex, the hardest thing about life right now is not being able to step back in the cage to do what she loves.

Naturally, fans have grown very concerned. But Stamp tells them not to worry.

She said:

"I love a lot of fans. I know [fans] are looking up to me as an idol as an inspiration, and I love that. And I want to show them that I can come back from my surgery, and that I won’t give up. For as long as I can, I will come back in the ring again and again. I’m not retiring yet. Don’t worry."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp Fairtex's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.