“I love my job” - Nutritionist Pete Miller grateful for chance to aid ONE Championship athletes to make weight and hydration

Nutrition might not get the spotlight on fight night, but when it's done right, you can feel the difference. Peter Miller knows that better than anyone. The man behind Condition Nutrition has quietly become one of the most trusted figures behind the scenes in ONE Championship.

Aside from the CEO and Chairperson Chatri Sityodtong himself, Miller has also played a big role in helping fighters like Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrillo, Liam Harrison, and more handle what is arguably the most stressful part of the game: making weight and passing hydration.

Pete Miller knows the prestige of his position and holds it in high regard, telling the South China Morning Post:

"It’s a good position to be in. I love my job, and I’m lucky to work with such good people. And yeah, it’s been pretty busy this year."

Watch the full interview below:

“They trust me” - Nutritionist Pete Miller honored to be the go-to guy for fighters when it comes to weight management

More than the calories and the macros and the spreadsheets, what's most important for Pete Miller is the relationships he builds with his clients. In the aforementioned interview with SCMP MMA, he said:

"It’s just keeping things confidential and just having a good relationship with them now, the likes of Jon [Di Bella], Nico [Carrillo], and Liam [Harrison]. They all know that I work with them all, and they trust me. It’s a pretty unique scenario."

Juggling multiple top-level fighters might sound like a challenge, especially when they're in the same division, but it's a welcome challenge for Pete. He has built the kind of trust where no one's questioning his loyalty - everyone just wants to get the job done right.

And in a sport where one bad cut can wreck a performance - or even cost you a world title before you even step in the ring - having someone like Pete Miller in your corner can make all the difference.

