“They trust me” - Nutritionist Peter Miller honored to be the go-to guy for fighters when it comes to weight management

Proper nutrition and weight management have become a key part in having a successful martial arts career. This is where Peter Miller and other nutritionists come in.

Miller, known as the 'Condition Nutrition', is one of the more sought-after names in combat sports nutrition by elite fighters, including some in ONE Championship.

He makes sure that athletes who enlist his services do what is needed to pass, among other things, the hydration test employed in the 'Home of Martial Arts'.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Peter Miller spoke about the role he is playing in fighters' campaigns, including the kind of relationship he has with them.

Miller said:

"It’s just keeping things confidential and just having a good relationship with them now, the likes of Jon [Di Bella], Nico [Carrillo], and Liam [Harrison]. They all know that I work with them all, and they trust me. It’s a pretty unique scenario."

In describing his method, Peter Miller said he is not just relying on cutting weight per se. He instead has a holistic approach, involving the athletes themselves in the programs and making it enjoyable as much as possible.

Rodtang attests to the effectiveness of Peter Miller's method

One of the recent additions to the list of athletes Peter Miller supports is Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who gave credit to the noted nutritionist for giving him renewed focus on his weight management.

'The Iron Man' attested to Miller's importance following his knockout victory over Japanese legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 last month, telling ONE Championship in an interview:

"[Peter] has been working with a lot of ONE fighters on weight. I’ve known him for a long time. I see him all the time when I go to fights. This time, he wanted to help me make weight, so it was great for me to have him."

Before ONE 172, Rodtang had trouble making weight in each of his previous two matches. The last one back in November against Jacob Smith proved to be costly as he was stripped of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title he long held.

