“I get to experience the proper way” - Joshua Pacio teams up with Jonathan Haggerty’s nutritionist for ONE 166

Joshua Pacio made sure he got all the bases covered heading into his world title rematch against Jarred Brooks, and that included his daily nutrition.

The Filipino star will attempt to reclaim the ONE strawweight MMA world title from heated rival Jarred Brooks at ONE 166, and he wants to ascertain that his body is at its peak health when he steps inside Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacio revealed he tapped the services of renowned nutritionist Peter Miller in preparation for his March 1 matchup against Brooks.

Joshua Pacio said:

“I trust my nutritionist. He has worked with some of the best guys in ONE, such as Superlek [Kiatmoo9] and [Jonathan] Haggerty. So come fight week, I have one less thing to worry about.”

He added:

“From 2016 to 2022, we just did our own research. It’s not something that was provided to us. Now, I get to experience the proper way.”

Miller, also a trained chef, is one of the best nutritionists in the game and has worked with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

He’s also worked with ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell and ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja.

Joshua Pacio says he can confidently move up to flyweight

Joshua Pacio has established himself as arguably the greatest male strawweight fighter in ONE Championship history, and a win over Brooks in Qatar will further solidify that legacy.

The five-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion, though, sees that his future in ONE Championship could be at flyweight.

With Miller in tow for his development, Pacio said he can easily bulk up to 135 pounds.

“I said last year in an interview that moving up to flyweight is a huge possibility in the future. But I can still make 125 pounds. It’s just that I want to make that weight in the healthiest way possible and not compromise my optimal performance on fight night.”

ONE 166 is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in Qatar and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.