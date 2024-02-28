WATCH: Former strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio viciously takes revenge on Roy Doliguez for nasty eye gouge

If you plan on breaking out some dirty tactics against Joshua Pacio, you better be prepared to pay the price.

That’s exactly what happened at ONE: Legends of the World in 2017, when ‘The Passion’ stepped inside the circle for a scrap with Roy Doliguez.

As Pacio attempted to finish the fight with a guillotine choke, Doliguez tried to fight his way out by blatantly going for the eyes of his opponent. Doliguez was reprimanded by the referee for the illegal tactic, but that wasn’t enough for Pacio.

38 seconds into the second round, the former ONE strawweight MMA world titleholder unleashed a perfectly timed spinning back fist that planted Doliguez face-first on the canvas, bringing an end to the bout:

“Karma bites back 👊 Will Joshua Pacio reclaim the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship in his rematch with Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar this Friday? 🔥”

Joshua Pacio will look to deliver another highlight-reel-finish this Friday when he steps back inside the circle for a long-awaited rematch with the man who took his strawweight MMA crown — Jarred Brooks.

Joshua Pacio ready to do whatever it takes to beat Jarred Brooks

Pacio surrendered his title to ‘The Monkey God’ in their first meeting in December 2022.

Hoping to live up to his reputation as the ‘Rematch King', Pacio is determined to reclaim his title and even the series with Brooks at ONE 166 when ONE Championship makes its Qatar debut inside Lusail Sports Arena:

“I earned that Rematch King nickname because they expect that I will beat Brooks this time around,” Pacio told Qatar-based Filipino radio station Qabayan Radio 94.3. “So the expectations of our countrymen are immense, so I’ll do everything to win this fight.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.