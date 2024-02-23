“I’ll do everything to win” – ‘Rematch king’ Joshua Pacio eager to settle the score with strawweight MMA champ Jarred Brooks

Lions Nation MMA co-founder and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio can’t wait to step into the ONE Championship ring to even the score with arch-nemesis ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

Pacio is set to rematch Brooks for the ONE strawweight MMA throne at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to Qabayan Radio 94.3, a local Filipino radio station in Qatar, in a recent interview, Pacio says he is ready to live up to his reputation as ‘the rematch king’.

‘The Passion’ said:

“So I earned that Rematch King nickname because they expect that I will beat Brooks this time around. So the expectations of our countrymen are immense, so I’ll do everything to win this fight.”

Pacio has historically done very well in rematches. After suffering defeat, ‘The Passion’ usually comes back refocused and with the right game plan to defeat past opponents. He hopes to do the same against Brooks next week.

Joshua Pacio is enamored with his new team, Lions Nation MMA: “You have to feel at home”

Joshua Pacio, along with other high-profile names in Filipino MMA, left the famed Team Lakay of Baguio City last year to form their own team, Lions Nation MMA. The 28-year-old says he has improved by leaps and bounds since making the change.

Pacio explained why to ONE Championship:

“First of all, as an athlete, you have to feel at home. When you’re confident and happy in your environment, it will bring out the best in an athlete. And I can honestly say that’s what I’m feeling right now. All of that can be attributed to the support I’m getting here at Lions Nation MMA.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.