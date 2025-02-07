“He’s like a brother now”- Ellis Badr Barboza shares crucial role of nutritionist Peter Miller in his conditioning

Ellis Badr Barboza recently opened up about the pivotal role that nutritionist Peter Miller has played in his preparation for ONE Fight Night 28.

In just a matter of hours, the British slugger will step inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium with the chance to claim his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Standing in his way will be two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai who is set to defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title for the first time when he meets Barboza in the main event of the evening.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his combat sports career, 'El Jefe' spoke about his training camp and the role Miller has played in getting him into the best shape of his life.

"He’s helped me a lot," Barboza told Nick Atkin during a pre-fight interview. "These are the big difference in the fight, to make sure that you feel properly in the training and not be worried about in the last week doing a big weight cut. He’s been with me from when I was living in Dubai."

He added:

"I’ve had maybe six, seven, eight fights or something like this working with Peter and we’ve always had a good relationship. He’s like a brother now. So he’s helping a lot."

Ellis Badr Barboza still can't believe how far he's come in just a few short years

Just a few short years ago, Ellis Badr Barboza was just a self-described "angry boy in England."

Today, he has two big wins on the biggest global stage in martial arts over a pair of highly-touted prospects — Thongpoon PK Saenchai and Aliff Sor Dechapan — and is on the cusp of bringing a world title back home to the United Kingdom.

Even now, it's a lot for 'El Jefe' to wrap his head around.

"To become a world champion from the UK is crazy. Like, if you’d have told me five years ago when I was just an angry boy in England, I’m going to fight for this belt, I would have been like, ‘What? No way.’ It’s the pinnacle and to beat the Thais at their own sport, you know, from the UK, it’s a crazy feeling."

Will Barboza complete the dream-like run and capture the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship in enemy territory, or will Prajanchai turn his golden dreams into a Bangkok-based nightmare?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

