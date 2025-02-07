“An angry boy in England” - Ellis Badr Barboza raves at how far he has come as title shot versus Prajanchai looms

Ellis Badr Barboza is feeling nostalgic heading into his next fight, which is a culmination of all his hard work so far in his young career.

Barboza is set to challenge two-sport titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title this weekend, and the English fighter can't help but look back on the journey that has led him to potential gold in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Barboza talked about his path to greatness.

'El Jefe' said:

"To become a world champion from the UK is crazy. Like, if you’d have told me five years ago when I was just an angry boy in England, I’m going to fight for this belt, I would have been like, ‘What? No way.’ It’s the pinnacle and to beat the Thais at their own sport, you know, from the UK, it’s a crazy feeling."

Needless to say, Barboza is looking to pull off a massive upset this weekend and leave the arena with 26 pounds of gold draped over his shoulders. Fans won't have to wait long to see the Englishman in action.

Ellis Badr Barboza questions Prajanchai PK Saenchai's hunger ahead of ONE Fight Night 28 clash: "I don’t know how much he wants this"

For Ellis Badr Barboza, upcoming opponent Prajanchai PK Saenchai may not have any fire left in him after achieving all there is to achieve in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

For this very reason, Barboza fancies his chances at unseating the Thai icon at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video this weekend.

He told ONE Championship:

"He’s done everything already, so I don’t know how much he wants this. He’s already built his name."

