"I would love to have a knockout" - Stephen Thompson reveals how he could prevent Colby Covington from fighting for the title against Kamaru Usman

Despite Colby Covington being next in line for a title shot, Stephen Thompson is adamant about putting on a show at UFC 264 and letting the UFC know that he is the one who should be fighting for the title.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Stephen Thompson claimed he is headed to UFC 264 in hopes of putting on a show for the fans, so everyone knows he deserves the title shot.

Here's Stephen Thompson's interview with The Schmo:

For Stephen Thompson, a perfect performance would be a knockout victory, but the former welterweight title contender doesn't like to predict KO victories. For 'Wonderboy' all that matters is getting his hand raised at the end of the day, but he is also ready to put on a show against Gilbert Burns.

"Well I would love to have a knockout but you know what? I don't like to predict knockouts. All I predict is my hands being raised at the end of that fight and whatever happens, happens. I wanna go out there and put on a show."

Stephen Thompson has been eyeing a shot at the UFC welterweight championship

Stephen Thompson has made it known that he wants to fight for the UFC welterweight title before it's too late. At the age of 38, 'Wonderboy' still seems to be in great shape, but it could be a matter of time before his age doesn't allow him to perform at the highest level.

With that being said, Thompson could edge one step closer to the title if he beats Gilbert Burns on July 10th. A win in the co-main event at UFC 264 might seal a title shot down the road for Thompson, but it remains to be seen how Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington II will play out.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh