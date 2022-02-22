“I would love the opportunity to compete on the same card as my sister” - Victoria Lee eyes spot at ONE X

Victoria Lee earned three impressive victories in the space of seven months last year, and the teen phenom is ready for bigger and better challenges in 2022.

Topping the 17-year-old’s to-do list is to minimize the gap separating her from the top five women sitting in the atomweight rankings. The next is to compete on the same card as her sister, ONE atomweight division queen, Angela Lee.

The younger of the Lee siblings signed to the Singapore-based promotion detailed her ambition in an exclusive interview with ONE.

Victoria Lee shared:

“I would love the opportunity to compete on the same card as my sister. It was such a cool experience to compete with my brother. And now that Singapore's opening up, I think it would be super cool to compete on the same card as her.”

Angela Lee will return to competition after a two-and-a-half-year break to defend the atomweight title against top-ranked Stamp Fairtex at ONE X on Saturday, March 26. The Thai sensation earned a shot after becoming the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion.

Victoria Lee, meanwhile, is in the final year of high school, but ‘The Prodigy’ is sure that she won't have any trouble competing before her graduation.

She added:

“I don't have a problem competing before or after graduation. I mean, it would be tough either way.”

The Singaporean-American star is raring to kick-start her next campaign. Based on her debut year as a professional MMA fighter, the sky is certainly the limit for the young star.

Victoria Lee think she’s ready to ascend to the upper half of the atomweight division

Some teenage athletes might have feared taking up an offer to sign with a global martial arts promotion. Not Victoria Lee.

‘The Prodigy’ finished all three of her opponents last year and did so in convincing fashion, capturing ONE FC's "Breakthrough Athlete Of The Year" award in 2021.

The next ten months could provide her with endless hurdles and assignments, but the teenager feels she's up to the task:

“I feel like I'm ready for a step up in competition. And I think that my next opponent is going to be that, you know, more talented. Like since I started my journey in ONE Championship, my opponents have increasingly gotten tougher.”

