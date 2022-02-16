“I hope that it inspires other kids” - Victoria Lee hopes her unconventional path sparks inspiration in younger people

Victoria Lee became the youngest MMA fighter to sign with a major promotion when she signed a contract with ONE Championship in September 2020. She was 16 years old at the time and was still attending high school.

Turning professional before finishing high school is not the norm in the world of combat sports. While Lee enjoyed success in the amateur ranks, there was no way to say for certain that she could replicate her success at the highest level.

However, ‘The Prodigy' has since proven that she is more than just the younger sibling of world champions Christian and Angela Lee. The younger Lee has not let the judges decide the outcome of her first three bouts, finishing all her opponents under two rounds each time.

Lee hopes that her achievements in the Circle can help inspire many across the globe, especially children:

“I feel like I'm in a unique position where I'm able to compete in mixed martial arts on such a global level at such a young age and I hope that it inspires other kids to, you know, want to take on their own paths and believe that they can start competing. And start [believing] that their skills can carry them through their sport, no matter what their age is.”

Victoria Lee on her upcoming high-school graduation

Victoria Lee is in her senior year of high school and is set to graduate this year. Naturally, she is excited to close this chapter of her life soon:

“It's pretty exciting that I'll be graduating soon. But that also means, like, finals coming up, and like, you know, all the tests and studying and when the tests come around, fight camp time, it's good. It's kind of stressful. But other than that, it's pretty exciting for you know, to finally be able to graduate.”

Training for a fight is difficult enough and Lee also had to deal with schoolwork on top of it through her first three bouts. However, she shared that her school has mostly been supportive of her career:

“Most of my teachers do know me, are really understanding and they extend deadlines for me. But some are kind of like, more stiff on their requirements. And then I'll just, like, miss the test, or I'll make it up. But for the most part, my grades are good, and my teachers are understanding about it.”

Whether Victoria Lee takes a fight before or after her graduation, the only thing that’s certain is that she will be bringing more excitement to the Circle.

Edited by David Andrew