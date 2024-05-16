“I love the rhythm and the flow” – Kade Ruotolo explains why jiu-jitsu and reggae music are a perfect match

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States is really big into music. In fact, he says jamming to his favorite melodies in training is what keeps him flowing on the mats.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about his favorite genre of music to train to.

The 21-year-old American phenom said:

"I love the rhythm and the flow. It's really easy to train jiu-jitsu to reggae because there's a good rhythm, and you can honestly find yourself getting lost in the songs while training."

Ruotolo is currently hard at work, preparing for the biggest fight of his life. Chances are, he's on the mats right now, jamming to reggae while turning some poor training partner into a human pretzel.

Ruotolo is set to make his highly anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut against fellow American Blake Cooper. The two lock horns at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kade Ruotolo believes his future in MMA is bright: "I just love it"

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo is infatuated with his budding mixed martial arts career, and he is excited to see where it leads him.

The 21-year-old is working on his striking to prepare for his pro MMA debut, and Ruotolo says he gets the same feeling as he did when he first started BJJ.

He told Talk-Jitsu Podcast:

"I believe I can have a massive future in MMA. I just love it. It's refreshing to learn something new everyday. It feels like I'm back in a blue belt and white level, with the striking and everything like that."