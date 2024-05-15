“Fighting has rhythm” – Kade Ruotolo on how good music helps fighters set the tone in their matches

Like many fighters, Kade Ruotolo uses music to help him get into a rhythm before a big fight. The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will return to the Circle on Friday, June 7 when ONE Championship heads back to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

But instead of putting his grappling gold on the line, the 21-year-old BJJ sensation will make his mixed martial arts debut against American standout Blake Cooper.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his first foray into MMA, Ruotolo spoke about his love for music and how it plays a role in preparing him for a fight.

“Music has a rhythm the same way fighting has rhythm. And if you’re not in rhythm, it always feels like the match isn’t going your way. I believe it can even start with music, just getting into your rhythm, and you can bring that into the match.”

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Kade Ruotolo returns to the mat at ONE 168 for a massive grappling dream match

Though his next time competing will be in MMA, BJJ fans won't have to wait long to see Kade Ruotolo return to the mat. On Friday, September 6, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu star will put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line when he meets another icon of the story, Mikey Musumeci.

'Darth Rigatoni' will move up three weight classes to challenge Ruotolo for his title in hopes of becoming ONE's first-ever two-division grappling world champion.

The dream match will go down as part of ONE Championship's long-awaited return to the United States for ONE 168, emanating from Ball Arena in The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado.

Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.