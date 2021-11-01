'I would love to see Colby as the champ' - Sean O'Malley is curious what Colby Covington will have to say if he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 268

UFC 268 is rapidly approaching. The main event will see a highly anticipated rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The two men have legitimate animosity towards each other. With that in mind, fans will be hoping for another classic, especially after their first fight fight exceeded all expectations. Their back-and-forth war at UFC 245 saw Usman just about able to clinch victory in the final round.

UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley recently discussed the upcoming welterweight championship rematch in episode 161 of the TimboSugarShow. O'Malley implied that whilst he doesn't see anyone defeating Kamaru Usman, he would be intrigued to see what Colby Covington would be like as a UFC champion.

"Kamaru vs. Colby dude. How do you beat f***ing Kamaru? I would love to see Colby champ dude. I would love to hear what he says... This fight's gonna be sweet."

Sean O'Malley breaks down the rest of UFC 268

UFC 268 looks set to be yet another stacked card, even without considering the incredible main event.

Sean O'Malley discussed some of the other fights featured on November 6, including the bantamweight scrap between his former foe Marlon 'Chito' Vera and UFC legend Frankie Edgar.

"Frankie, Chito. Number eight vs. number 13. I just feel like Chito's gonna beat him... I think it's gonna be probably somewhat of a boring decision... Shane Burgos, Billy (Quarantillo). That'll be a sick fight. Burgos throws bombs. Billy does too. That'll be a sweet fight... Gaethje, Chandler. Dude... That's a main event dude."

Check out the full episode of the TimboSugarShow below:

UFC 268 will no doubt be one of the biggest events of the year. However, UFC 269, which O'Malley happens to feature on, has the potential to surpass it.

A UFC lightweight title fight between current champion Charles Oliveira and number one contender Dustin Poirer is set to headline the UFC 268 card.

O'Malley will face off against Raulian Paiva. The Brazilian will be a tough test, but many fans have been calling for 'Sugar' to get a major step-up in competition.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Harvey Leonard