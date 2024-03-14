“I would love that” – Joshua Pacio wants Jarred Brooks trilogy booked for ONE’s next show in the Philippines

Following the abrupt end to their recent title rematch, Joshua Pacio expects to meet Jarred Brooks for a third time. And if that happens, he wants the trilogy fight to take place in the Philippines.

‘The Passion’ seized back the ONE strawweight MMA world title from ‘The Monkey God’ at ONE 166: Qatar. It came from the most controversial of ways as Brooks lost by disqualification after committing an illegal spike in the opening round that saw the Filipino fighter hit his head and neck first in the canvas.

Pacio was taken to the hospital for observation after but was eventually released and is now on the road to recovery.

Given how things panned out in their rematch, the Lions Nation MMA standout said he is open to facing Brooks for a third time but hopes it happens in the Philippines, with other members of his team also seeing action.

He shared to The MMA Superfan in an interview:

“I would love that possible trilogy to happen in the Philippines again. I want all my teammates to fight alongside me, so I want it here. My match with Brooks can be the main event again here in the Philippines, and other Filipino fighters would be on the undercard. I hope Jeremy [Pacatiw], kuya Eduard [Folayang], kuya Kevin [Belingon], everyone to have fights. The more the merrier.”

Watch the interview below:

When Joshua Pacio first faced Brooks in December 2022 it took place in Manila. Unfortunately for him, he lost by unanimous decision and was dethroned as ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Now, if a possible trilogy fight takes place in the Philippines, the Baguio native has the opportunity to redeem himself in front of the Filipino fans.

ONE 166 was the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Qatar. Its replay is available for free to North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

Joshua Pacio has no ill feeling toward Jarred Brooks following illegal spike

Joshua Pacio said he has no ill feeling towards Jarred Brooks after coming out on the raw end of an illegal spike in their title rematch earlier this month in Qatar.

He underscored that he believes it was not the intention of ‘The Monkey God’ but they just found themselves in such a situation and it was unfortunate that things had to go down the way it did.

‘The Passion’ shared to The MMA Superfan:

“I don’t think this is Jarred Brooks’ fault, because everything happens inside the circle because we’re in a fight. I have nothing against Jarred Brooks. I just think it just happened. It can also be the case that what happened all boiled down to his muscle memory with him because he’s a wrestler. It happens.”

The illegal spike resulted in Brooks being disqualified and dethroned as ONE strawweight MMA world champion. He has since expressed remorse and has talked and apologized to Joshua Pacio.