“I want to help and see my teammates get better” – Joshua Pacio focused on helping allies shine on ONE stage in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be a big year in the career of former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio.

‘The Passion’ came into 2023 off the back of losing his title to Jarred Brooks at ONE 164, but he has rebounded in style. Beating undefeated contender Mansur Malachiev put him right back in the mix at the top of the division, earning him a rematch with Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Despite his goals to once again reclaim the strawweight gold, there is another key source of motivation that Joshua Pacio is bringing with him into 2024.

He hopes to bring all of his teammates back up to the top with him so that they can all share in the benefits of reaping the rewards of all their hard work and dedication.

Pacio told ONE Championship that being a part of the team and helping those around him to flourish and prosper is just as important as his own individual goals:

“The goal isn’t just for me getting my belt back and redeeming myself, but I want to help and see my teammates get better, and shine in the biggest martial arts platform. They’re my teammates, they’re my family and my goal is to push them until they get that opportunity again, like Kuya Kevin [Belingon], Jeremy [Pacatiw], Danny Kingad, Kuya Eduard [Folayang], Kuya Honorio [Banario], everyone.”

Joshua Pacio reclaiming the strawweight title could be the motivation his teammates need

Joshua Pacio doesn’t share the mats with any hopeful martial artist that just so happens to find themselves on the mats that day.

The list of teammates that he is able to rattle off includes some staples of the ONE Championship roster but what they might need is that extra source of motivation. For Pacio to go and avenge his loss to Brooks and reign once again as the strawweight world champion, he might be accomplishing both of his main goals.

Winning back the gold would be a huge accomplishment for both he and his team around him that could spur them all onto bigger and better things throughout the rest of the year.