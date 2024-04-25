"I would love to" - Michael Bisping expresses his desire for a trilogy fight with Luke Rockhold in Karate Combat

Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold could be headed for a trilogy bout, just not in the UFC, where neither man is still as a fighter. The Englishman opened up about his willingness to face Luke Rockhold in a third fight under the Karate Combat banner in a recent video on his BELIEVE YOU ME podcast on YouTube.

While speaking to Anthony Smith, 'The Count' recounted how he had been watching Rockhold's Karate Combat debut, which the former UFC middleweight champion won via knockout against longtime kickboxer, Joe Schilling. According to Bisping, it was the fans who are urging him to face Rockhold again. He said:

"Luke Rockhold. I was doing a live to it [Luke Rockhold's Karate Combat debut], and everyone was like, 'You gotta do the trilogy.' I'll do Karate Combat. I'll do it. I will have a trilogy with Luke Rockhold in Karate Combat. I would love to do it."

Check out Michael Bisping talk about a trilogy with Luke Rockhold (33:30):

Bisping and Rockhold have a well-known history, and Bisping's KO over Rockhold is perhaps the Englishman's most iconic win. 'The Count' stepped in on short-notice to face Rockhold, who was, at the time, the UFC middleweight champion, at UFC 199. Bisping, who has always been regarded as a pillow-fisted fighter, stunned the world when he knocked Rockhold out cold within a round, scoring a win over a fighter who seemed previously unstoppable, especially in the wake of Rockhold's dominant win over Chris Weidman.

By beating him, 'The Count' finally established himself as the UFC middleweight champion, fulfilling a lifelong goal.

Michael Bisping's first fight with Luke Rockhold

While Michael Bisping's second bout with Luke Rockhold was one of the greatest upsets in UFC middleweight history, the pair's first bout was an easy outing for Rockhold. This encounter took place at UFC Fight Night 55, where Rockhold knocked Bisping down with a high kick before submitting him with a one-armed guillotine choke.

Check out the results of Luke Rockhold's first fight with Michael Bisping:

It was among Rockhold's most impressive win, and one to forget for Bisping. It would be two years before the two men crossed swords again. Whether a trilogy will take place remains to be seen, as Bisping has not competed under any rule-set since 2017.