I’m 39 years old in July" - Cris Cyborg calls out PFL for allegedly putting her 'on the shelf', wants to fight Larissa Pacheco by May

The PFL made some big announcements recently but one person missing from the picture entirely was Cris Cyborg.

Despite announcing the PFL vs. Bellator Champions card, and the Bellator MMA Champions Series, which promises to host eight international events with title fights on each card, Cyborg was not included in any of the announcements.

With Kayla Harrison signing with the UFC, it's unclear how Cris Cyborg fits into the picture, especially considering the PFL's acquisition of Bellator and their subsequent announcement about operating both brands independently. Harrison and Cyborg were touted to face each other for a long time but that fight is unlikely to happen now.

Cyborg took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the organization for keeping her from competing in MMA. In a passionate statement, she wrote:

"I’m 39 years old in July. You can’t put me on the shelf, stop me from competing MMA for 9-10 months and then force me back against an opponent 10 years younger when I’m healthy, and ready to compete. I’ve agreed to fight Why can’t a fight be made March, April, May? I’ve been out of mma since Oct."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Cyborg last competed in MMA in October of 2023 when she took on and defeated Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 via KO in the very first round.

Cris Cyborg's boxing record - What does it look like?

Part of the reason Cris Cyborg doesn't have an MMA fight lined up currently is her foray into boxing. The Brazilian has now taken part in three boxing matches and holds an undefeated record of 3-0.

Her first two wins came via unanimous decision, as she beat Simone da Silva and Gabrielle Holloway in September of 2022, and December of 2022, respectively.

Following her win over Holloway, she took a year off boxing and returned to the squared circle on Jan. 19, 2024. In her comeback, she scored an impressive knockout win over Kelsey Wickstrum, as she landed a devastating overhand right in the very first round to floor her opponent.

Check out Cris Cyborg's first-round knockout over Kelsey Wickstrum here:

While it's unclear if she will continue to box or pursue more MMA fights, Cyborg's tweet suggests that she is looking to take on more MMA fights in the near future.