"I’m actually glad that he retired" - When Sean Strickland ridiculed ex-UFC champ for being "uptight c**t"

Sean Strickland is not a big fan of Luke Rockhold, and he stated in an interview that he was glad the former middleweight champion retired.

Following his fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 278, Rockhold decided to hang up his gloves. MMA personality The Schmo asked Strickland what he thought of the former light heavyweight champion's retirement. The middleweight champion often has no filter, and rarely holds back. He said:

"Nah, I'm actually glad that he retired man. You will not meet a human being that meets Luke Rockhold and says man this is a solid guy, I wanna go hangout with him. Luke Rockhold is the definition of what a uptight c**t is and I'm glad that I do not have to hear his name or see him in the MMA community."

The video is from Aug 16, 2022, way before Strickland became champion and the comments section was full of praise towards the middleweight for being 'real'. The same quality that has now seen him reach unprecedented levels of fame as the champion.

Watch Sean Strickland's interview below (Quotes from 2:13 onwards):

Sean Strickland riles the crowd up at the UFC 297 press conference

Sean Strickland has well and truly become the people's champion as is evident from the build-up to UFC 297. Social media has been abuzz with news about the middleweight champion and fans can't wait to see him back in the ring or even doing interviews with the media. During the press conference for UFC 297, Strickland had this to say to the fans:

"Bro when have you ever seen a UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre, anybody else, stick up for you f***ing guys. I f***ing do it, I do it. I am not chasing the Chinese check mark of Nike, I don't give a f**k about that. I care about you guys, I care about you guys being free, I care about you guys having freedom of speech, I give a f**k about you guys."

The fans were elated after listening to what Sean Strickland had to say and cheered him on. Strickland will now defend his middleweight title for the first time in Canada, against one of the top contenders in the division. A win will solidify his position as a champion.

Watch the video below:

