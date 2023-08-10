"I'm not addicted" - Sean O'Malley details cutting out marijuana ahead of title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley is less than two weeks away from the biggest fight of his career, an epic title clash with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in Boston. The bantamweight title fight will headline the pay-per-view card, and 'Sugar' appears to be pulling out all the stops ahead of fight night.

O'Malley is a known user of marijuana, but contrary to popular belief, 'Sugar' does not smoke all that much. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Sean O'Malley detailed his maijuana usage ahead of UFC 292.

'Sugar' stated that he stopped smoking roughly three weeks ago and had found little issue with not using the substance. He said:

"This is the furthest I've cut out smoking, it's been probably about three weeks already. No issue, I never really have an issue with it. I don't abuse it, I'm not addicted to it, I can cut it out no problem. Keep a little bit more clear-headed."

Watch the video below from 6:50:

Sean O'Malley's last fight came against Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October 2022. His lack of activity this year is a stark contrast to that of his opponent, Aljamain Sterling.

Following a unanimous decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in May, 'Funk Master' has been forced to make a quick turnaround to face O'Malley in August.

Sean O'Malley shares his gameplan for UFC 292 bout against Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are set to do battle in main event of UFC 292 next weekend. The stylistic matchup will be a throwback to the earlier days of MMA, as a slick striker will take on a relentless grappler.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Sean O'Malley also pointed to the amount of weight Sterling will need to cut when discussing his gameplan against 'Funk Master'. O'Malley stated that he will be looking for a knockout come fight night, as Sterling's chin may be weakend due to being weight drained.

He said this:

"I will land this right hand. You go and look at my entire UFC career, how many people...whether I've finished them in the first round or not, I dropped a lot of people in the first round. He's cutting a lot of weight and that plays a role in the shots you can take. So, I plan on going out there and delivering the shots that he can't take."