"I’m not afraid to say it” - Dmitry Bivol’s manager brutally slams judge who scored the Artur Beterbiev rematch a 114-114 draw and calls for review

Dmitry Bivol secured the undisputed light heavyweight world titles following one of the best fights of the year against Artur Beterbiev in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 22. The bout went all 12 rounds, with the judges scorecards reading 114-114, 115-113 and 116-112, with Bivol winning via majority decision.

But the judge who scored the bout as a 114-114 draw, Jean Robert Lane, has come under fire from Bivol's longtime manager, Vadim Kornilov. The boxing manager shared his frustration with how Lane could have arrived at such a scorecard. He also called for the judge to come under review and explain his thought process while scoring the bout.

Kornilov, alongside Bivol and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, appeared in front of the media at the post-fight press conference. He took aim at Lane, saying:

"We didn't all comment on the Jean Robert Lane card. Jean Robert Lane put 114-114, I mean, when is this going to stop? I'm not afraid to say it anymore. When is this gonna stop?! Why isn't there any sanctioning body supervision that can look into how Jean Robert Lane scored this card 114-114? I'm not gonna talk about the other judges right now... But Jean Robert Lane should be reviewed and he should look at the fight again and show how he saw [that scorecard]."

He added:

"Jean Robert Lane, what are you watching? What's going on? How does he explain this? I don't want to say the word right now. But how does he explain this?"

Check out Dmitry Bivol's manager criticize Lane's scorecard below (5:00):

Dmitry Bivol leaves Eddie Hearn stunned as he defeats Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol became the first male boxer under Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing promotion to become an undisputed world champion. The Russian pugilist did so after beating Artur Beterbiev in an instant classic over 12 rounds to secure the undisputed light heavyweight titles.

The pair headlined an incredible boxing card titled the Last Crescendo, which saw four of Hearn's fighters compete, all of whom won their fights. Following the event, the Matchroom Boxing chairman was interviewed by The Ring, where he said:

"I can't believe that Dmitry Bivol won that fight after what I saw through five rounds. I thought he won the first two rounds. We knew Beterbiev would start fast and he just came out like an absolute train. It looked like nothing was gonna stop him... What we saw from there is probably the best boxing performance I've ever seen live."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (0:15):

