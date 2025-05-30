“I’m not afraid to trade with him” - Jaosuayai says he won’t back down against aggressive headhunter Nakrob

When Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi steps into the ring with Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32, he knows exactly what he’s getting into. The fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender is known for walking opponents down and pushing a relentless pace, but Jaosuayai isn’t planning to play the retreating role.

Speaking with ONE Championship, he said:

“My game plan for this fight is to wait for him to come in and counter accurately, but I’m not afraid to trade with him. However, I won’t trade continuously. I’ll use a stick-and-move strategy.”

That balance, staying sharp but not getting dragged into wild exchanges, has served Jaosuayai well. He’s on a four-fight tear, with three of those wins coming by knockout. And while Nakrob brings more experience inside the Circle, Jaosuayai has spent months preparing for this moment, ready to show what he can do in U.S. primetime.

"He neglects his defense" - Jaosuayai spots opening in Nakrob Fairtex's game ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 showdown

Jaosuayai isn’t just coming in with power, he’s coming in with a clear read on his opponent. After analyzing Nakrob’s past performances, he believes he’s found the opening that could change the fight:

"Nakrob's strength is his high stamina and good attacking ability. But his weakness is that he tends to come straight in, which is predictable, and he neglects his defense."

There’s a lot on the line going into this fight. A win would crack the rankings and mark a breakout moment for Jaosuayai on the global stage.

Watch him in action against No.5-ranked Nakrob Fairtex on ONE Fight Night 32.

ONE Fight Night 32 takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on June 6 and will be available to fight fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

