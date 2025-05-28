"He neglects his defense" - Jaosuayai spots opening in Nakrob Fairtex's game ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 showdown

Ahead of their co-headliner match on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi has identified the strengths and weaknesses to Nakrob Fairtex's game.

Ad

During his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Jaosuayai lauded Nakrob for his endurance and offensive firepower, but also aims to capitalize on his defensive mishaps and predictable patterns, as she stated:

"Nakrob's strength is his high stamina and good attacking ability, but his weakness is that he tends to come straight in, which is predictable, and he neglects his defense."

The 23-year-old Muay Thai sensation is coming off a second-round knockout win over Denis Puric last March at ONE Friday Fights 100 to extend his current streak to four.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Now, he's looking to secure another massive win and potentially earn a spot in the division's top five rankings.

Jaosuayai reveals that he had more time in the gym than in their house

The Sor Dechapan representative also talked about how he got more time in the gym than their home during the same recent interview with ONE Championship.

Ad

Jaosuayai said that he first made his way to the gym when he was seven years old, and the gym owner allowed him to live and stay there to train, which paved the way for him to have more time there, as he narrated:

"I started Muay Thai when I was 7 years old. I asked Mr. Chet if I could train [at Sor Dechapan gym], and he allowed me to live at the gym, which is where I've been ever since. Most of my life has been spent in the gym; I haven't had much time at home."

Ad

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.