"He neglects his defense" - Jaosuayai spots opening in Nakrob Fairtex's game ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 showdown

Ahead of their co-headliner match on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi has identified the strengths and weaknesses to Nakrob Fairtex's game.
During his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Jaosuayai lauded Nakrob for his endurance and offensive firepower, but also aims to capitalize on his defensive mishaps and predictable patterns, as she stated:
"Nakrob's strength is his high stamina and good attacking ability, but his weakness is that he tends to come straight in, which is predictable, and he neglects his defense."
The 23-year-old Muay Thai sensation is coming off a second-round knockout win over Denis Puric last March at ONE Friday Fights 100 to extend his current streak to four.
Now, he's looking to secure another massive win and potentially earn a spot in the division's top five rankings.
Jaosuayai reveals that he had more time in the gym than in their house
The Sor Dechapan representative also talked about how he got more time in the gym than their home during the same recent interview with ONE Championship.
Jaosuayai said that he first made his way to the gym when he was seven years old, and the gym owner allowed him to live and stay there to train, which paved the way for him to have more time there, as he narrated:
"I started Muay Thai when I was 7 years old. I asked Mr. Chet if I could train [at Sor Dechapan gym], and he allowed me to live at the gym, which is where I've been ever since. Most of my life has been spent in the gym; I haven't had much time at home."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.