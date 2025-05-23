“I was seven years old at the time” - Thai rising star Jaosuayai recalls his first-ever Muay Thai fight

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is already well into his Muay Thai journey. But his first match in the art of eight limbs is still very much vivid to him.
It was this episode in his development that he recalled in an interview with ONE Championship, citing the circumstances that got him started, to where he is now. The 23-year-old Sor Dechapan Gym affiliate said:
"One day, a senior member of the gym asked if I wanted to try. I said yes and trained there for about a week. Then they told me there would be a Muay Thai competition at the annual fair. That was my first fight ever, and I was seven years old at the time."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
From that first fight, Jaosuayai's campaign has taken him to a solid run in the Thailand circuit and now in ONE Championship, where he has been on a steady ascent.
He started competing in the promotion's Friday Fights series in June 2023 and has won 7 of 9 matches. The impressive showing moved ONE to sign him to a six-figure contract and be part of its main roster of athletes.
Jaosuayai is set to make his U.S. primetime debut on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video. He is to against Nakrob Fairtex in an all-Thai flyweight Muay Thai battle in the event happening at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium and available live to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Jaosuayai grateful for opportunities received in ONE Championship
Jaosuayai considers being part of ONE Championship a great windfall for him, and is grateful for the many opportunities that have opened because of it.
He opened up about it in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how he is still in the process of soaking everything that has come his way, particularly securing a six-figure contract from the Home of Martial Arts.
"Before, I only dreamed of having a chance to fight in ONE someday. Now, not only did I get to compete at ONE Friday Fights, but I also got a contract. It’s something I’m incredibly happy about. I never thought I would reach this point. It feels worthwhile."
Now that he is progressing well in his martial arts journey, he has only grown more determined to achieve more success.