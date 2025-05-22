WATCH: Thai rising star Jaosuayai goes to a higher level in mad knockout finish of Bosnian slugger in Bangkok

Many aspiring Muay Thai stars joined ONE Championship's main stable of athletes through the ONE Friday Fights circuit, which includes Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi. His most crucial test happened at ONE Friday Fights 100 this past March.
Paired up against the battle-hardened veteran Denis Puric, the 23-year-old knew the odds were against him, as 'The Bosnian Menace' can absorb damage like a sponge while being capable of responding with a one-shot knockout.
Midway through the second round of their firefight, the Thai standout caught the 40-year-old with a crushing front kick to the body for the knockout. In the post-fight interview, ONE commentator Mitch Chilson announced that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had awarded him with a six-figure contract to join the big leagues.
Watch the finishing sequence below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Jaosuayai has a chance to start his journey in the flyweight Muay Thai division with a statement win when he shares the circle with fellow Thai and fourth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.
ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Jaosuayai has learned to enjoy his newfound stardom as motivation
Now that he is an official member of the ONE roster, Jaosuayai's fanbase has been growing, and he is fully embracing everything that comes with his rising star status.
He said in an interview with ONE:
"I'm happy that more fans follow me and that more people know about me. Sometimes I get comments from fans, and if they see me near the gym, they'll greet me and ask for a selfie. It makes me want to do my best for them."