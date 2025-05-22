WATCH: Thai rising star Jaosuayai goes to a higher level in mad knockout finish of Bosnian slugger in Bangkok

Many aspiring Muay Thai stars joined ONE Championship's main stable of athletes through the ONE Friday Fights circuit, which includes Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi. His most crucial test happened at ONE Friday Fights 100 this past March.

Ad

Paired up against the battle-hardened veteran Denis Puric, the 23-year-old knew the odds were against him, as 'The Bosnian Menace' can absorb damage like a sponge while being capable of responding with a one-shot knockout.

Midway through the second round of their firefight, the Thai standout caught the 40-year-old with a crushing front kick to the body for the knockout. In the post-fight interview, ONE commentator Mitch Chilson announced that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had awarded him with a six-figure contract to join the big leagues.

Ad

Trending

Watch the finishing sequence below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Jaosuayai has a chance to start his journey in the flyweight Muay Thai division with a statement win when he shares the circle with fellow Thai and fourth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Jaosuayai has learned to enjoy his newfound stardom as motivation

Now that he is an official member of the ONE roster, Jaosuayai's fanbase has been growing, and he is fully embracing everything that comes with his rising star status.

He said in an interview with ONE:

"I'm happy that more fans follow me and that more people know about me. Sometimes I get comments from fans, and if they see me near the gym, they'll greet me and ask for a selfie. It makes me want to do my best for them."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.