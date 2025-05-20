“More people know about me” - Jaosuayai reaping benefits of impressive performances at ONE Friday Fights

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi has made a name and gained added following in ONE Championship's Friday Fights series. It is something he said has made him more determined to do his best and strive for success.

The 23-year-old Team Sor Dechapan affiliate made his ONE Friday Fights series debut in June 2023 after establishing a name for himself in the Muay Thai scene in Thailand. He has since won seven of nine matches and brought him to the fore in the list of emerging forces in the Muay Thai lane.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Jaosuayai shared how his journey has been like in the promotion and his push to grow as a martial artist.

The Bangkok native said:

“I’m happy that more fans follow me and that more people know about me. Sometimes I get comments from fans, and if they see me near the gym, they’ll greet me and ask for a selfie. It makes me want to do my best for them.”

The ONE Friday Fights series is a weekly show established in 2023 and is designed to spotlight Muay Thai fighters from around the world as well as noted prospects coming out of Thailand. It also features exciting MMA and kickboxing action.

Jaosuayai to make U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 32

Jaosuayai takes his ONE Championship campaign to another level as he is set to make his United States primetime debut in his scheduled match next month.

He is featured in an all-Thai flyweight Muay Thai showdown against Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video on June 6. It serves the as co-headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Entering ONE Fight Night 32, Jaosuayai has won four straight matches, with his most recent victory a second-round knockout of veteran Bosnian-Canadian slugger Denis Puric back in March.

Meanwhile, out to foil him and halt his streak is Nakrob, who is also coming off a second-round KO victory in his last match.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

