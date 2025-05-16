“I didn’t expect it to hurt so much” - Jaosuayai recalls how losing his first-ever match helped him keep on fighting

Rising Thai star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi lost his first-ever match. But he said that while it was tough, it kept him motivated to keep going and get better.
The 23-year-old Sor Dechapan affiliate recalled his baptism of fire in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing how his parents were there to support him and how he grew confident as the fight wore on.
Jaosuayai said:
“My parents came to cheer me on at my first fight, but I lost by knockout. My first fight experience was scary because I didn’t expect it to hurt so much."
He added:
“I was very nervous and felt a lot of pressure before and after the fight. But once I was in there, I forgot my fear and just focused on the fight. And I actually enjoyed it.”
From that early setback in his journey, Jaosuayai steadily established his mark in the game not only in the Muay Thai scene in Thailand but now on the global stage in ONE Championship, where he has been competing since 2023.
In the "Home of Martial Arts," the Bangkok native has put up a 7-2 record to date, with five of his victories coming by way of knockout.
Jaosuayai continues assault on top 5 flyweight ranking at ONE Fight Night 32
Jaosuayai looks to sustain his current winning run and make his way into the top five rankings in the flyweight Muay Thai division when he returns to action next month.
The hard-hitting fighter is featured in an all-Thai clash against Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Entering ONE Fight Night 32, Jaosuayai has won his last four matches, the most recent back in March where he knocked out in the second round Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric. The win put him on the brink of barging into the top 5 in the rankings in the flyweight Muay Thai division.
A win over Nakrob, the No. 4-ranked contender in the division, in their scheduled showdown could pull it off for him. However, it is going to be easier said than done as the Fairtex Training Center standout is coming off a KO win as well in his last match and is one of the more formidable fighters in the division with a 10-2 record in ONE.
ONE Fight Night 32 is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.