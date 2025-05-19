“I never thought I would reach this point” - Jaosuayai says his life changed after earning six-figure contract from ONE

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi's life was never the same after earning a well-deserved ticket to join ONE Championship's official roster.

The 23-year-old Thai marvel scratched and clawed his way to a six-figure contract from the home of martial arts by compiling a 7-2 record in the action-packed ONE Friday Fights circuit.

After decimating one of the mainstays of the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division, Denis Puric at ONE Friday Fights 100 last March, Jaosuayai finally got that coveted six-figure contract he's been working for his whole life.

In an interview with ONE, the Sor Dechapan athlete recalled how he was once a dreamer who's now finally living his wildest fantasies.

“Before, I only dreamed of having a chance to fight in ONE someday. Now, not only did I get to compete at ONE Friday Fights, but I also got a contract. It’s something I’m incredibly happy about. I never thought I would reach this point. It feels worthwhile.”

With five of his seven wins in ONE coming by way of highlight reel knockouts, Jaosuayai should fit right in the stacked 135-pound Muay Thai division. His arrival is just in time as well, since the flyweight Muay Thai throne remains vacant and open for the taking.

Jaosuayai will look to break into the top 5 at ONE Fight Night 32

Jaosuayai's incredible run got him a spot in his first Prime Video event, and he's ready to make the most of it. The 23-year-old knockout artist will take on No.4-ranked Nakrob Fairtex in a high-stakes flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video.

A victory against his veteran compatriot puts Jaosuayai in the rankings and in line to compete against the biggest names in the weight class, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nong-O Hama, and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the storied Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event will air live in US Primetime on June 6, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

