“I would sit and watch the matches” - Jaosuayai reveals how he was inspired to take the path to Muay Thai glory

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi reflected on how he started his Muay Thai journey. Over the past two years, Jaosuayai has proven to be a legitimate contender in the ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai division.

Similar to most Thai fighters, the Thai fell in love with 'The Art of Eight Limbs' at a young age due to the culture in Thailand. While speaking to ONE, the 23-year-old had this to say about how his passion for the sport was sparked by his father:

“My inspiration for Muay Thai came from my dad. He loved watching it on TV every Sunday, a live broadcast on Channel 7. I would sit and watch the matches with him, and that’s how I gradually became interested. Then I saw the movie ‘Ong-Bak.’ I really liked Tony Jaa’s action and wanted to be like him.”

Jaosuayai's first five fights in ONE Championship featured mixed results, winning three, including two by knockout, and losing two by unanimous decision. The Thai striker's second defeat was against the well-respected Kongthoranee.

Since then, the 23-year-old has rattled off four consecutive wins, including a second-round knockout against Denis Puric in March. He now looks to secure the biggest win of his promotional tenure next month.

Watch his knockout against Puric below:

Jaosuayai looks to crack flyweight rankings against Nakrob Fairtex

On June 6, Jaosuayai will be featured in the ONE Fight Night 32 co-main event. The rising superstar has an opportunity to make a statement in the flyweight division by taking out number four-ranked Nakrob Fairtex.

Nakrob, aged 26, holds a 10-2 promotional record, including wins against Muangthai, Tagir Khalilov, and Dedduanglek.

Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai will have added stakes, as the flyweight Muay Thai world title remains vacant since Rodtang missed weight in late 2024. Therefore, the winner on June 6 could strengthen their argument for deserving the next title shot.

ONE Fight Night 32 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next month's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

