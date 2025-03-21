ONE Friday Fights 101 results and recap: Nakrob storms back for stunning second-round finish of Puengluang

Nakrob Fairtex emerged victorious in his flyweight Muay Thai scrap against Puengluang Baanramba in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 101 inside the Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, March 21.

But he didn't have it easy as he had to overcome the Baanrambaa martial artist's world-class kicking game that sent him down to the canvas early.

Despite finding his rhythm off the bat, the Fairtex Training Center athlete ate huge kicks to his lead leg every time he closed the distance. But it wasn't those piercing low kicks that dropped him.

Instead, Puengluang switched things up just as Nakrob started growing confident with his hands, landing a high left kick off a salvo of strikes for the first knockdown of the contest.

Puengluang went in for the kill from then on. He delivered a message with straights, overhands, and kicks. Unfortunately, he left his defense way too open.

Nakrob, under immense pressure, charged forward, countered, and drew level on knockdowns with a piston-like right hand on the jaw.

From there, the ONE Friday Fights star used his punching combinations to halt Puengluang's attacks until the end of the opening round, and he brought the same approach into the next canto. It paid off quite brilliantly.

The Fairtex athlete connected with a massive right hook for his second eight-count of the tie just barely a minute into the frame. Puengluang desperately hung onto the ropes to regain his footing, but fortune did not favor him in this epic ONE Friday Fights 101 contest.

Though he answered the count, a quickfire left hook from Nakrob left him flattened on the canvas seconds later. The referee instantly waved off the tie at 1:22 of the second round, earning Nakrob his 10th victory on ONE Friday Fights.

Before Nakrob's vicious finish, Chokpreecha PK Saenchai earned his second knockout on ONE Friday Fights with a second-round stoppage of Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit in their strawweight Muay Thai tussle.

Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp, Dionatha Santos Tobias, and Carlos Alvarez, also enjoyed an early night out on the promotion's latest weekly installment inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

ONE Friday Fights 101 will be available on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Complete results for ONE Friday Fights 101:

Nakrob Fairtex defeats Puengluang Baanramba via KO (left hook) at 1:22 of round two (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Chokpreecha PK Saenchai defeats Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit via KO (punch combination) at 1:23 of round two (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp defeats G'Anijonov Muhlisbek via KO (left hook) at 0:21 of round three (Muay Thai – Featherweight)

Petwichit Singha Mawynn defeats Yok Sit Sorros via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 139.99 lbs)

Numsurin Chor Ketwina defeats Sunday Boomdeksean via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 118 lbs)

Thway Lin Htet defeats Rocky Wor Wantawee via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Ahavat Gordon defeats Eh Mwi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Enzo Clarisse defeats Rui Kakizaki via split decision (Kickboxing – 122 lbs)

Dionatha Santos Tobias defeats Kongpoxay LaoLaneXang via KO (body shot) at 2:34 of round one (Muay Thai – 119 lbs)

Nefise Delikurt defeats Gabriele Moram via split decision (Muay Thai – 120 lbs) – 0 KD

Carlos Alvarez defeats Seiya Matsuda via submission (Anaconda choke) at 0:17 of round one (MMA – Featherweight)

Monjit Yein defeats Justin Jones Matoto via unanimous decision (MMA – Strawweight)

