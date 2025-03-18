ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 101 on March 21

By James De Rozario
Modified Mar 18, 2025 16:34 GMT
ONE Friday Fights 101 takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on March 21.
ONE Friday Fights 101 takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on March 21 [image via ONE Championship]

Fresh off a sensational centennial event, ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium with a banger of a ONE Friday Fights 101 card on March 21.

The world's largest martial arts organization's latest outing in Bangkok, Thailand, features nine Muay Thai battles, topped by a guaranteed firefight between No. 4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex and fellow Thai striker Puengluang Baanramba.

Other must-watch Muay Thai specialists at this week's ONE Friday Fights are Chokpreecha PK Saenchai, Petwichit Singha Mawynn, Sunday Boomdeksean, and Thway Lin Htet.

Besides all the 'Art of Eight Limbs' barnburners, a kickboxing duel and a pair of MMA scraps complete the 12-fight card.

Enzo Clarisse and Rui Kakizaki tango in a 122-pound kickboxing contest. In strawweight MMA action, Carlos Alvarez faces Seiya Matsuda, while Monjit Yein locks horns with Justin Jones Matoto.

ONE Friday Fights 101 will be available on the promotion's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Shortly after its latest installment inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', the promotion heads to the Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

ONE Friday Fights 101 complete lineup:

Nakrob Fairtex vs. Puengluang Baanramba (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Chokpreecha PK Saenchai vs. Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp vs. G’Anijonov Muhlisbek (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Petwichit Singha Mawynn vs. Yok Sit Sorros (Muay Thai – 140 pounds)

Sunday Boomdeksean vs. Numsurin Chor Ketwina (Muay Thai – 118 pounds)

Rocky Wor Wantawee vs. Thway Lin Htet (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Ahavat Gordon vs. Eh Mwi (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Enzo Clarisse vs. Rui Kakizaki (Kickboxing – 122 pounds)

Dionatha Santos Tobias vs. Kongpoxay LaoLaneXang (Muay Thai – 119 pounds)

Gabrielle Moram vs. Nefise Delikurt (Muay Thai – 120 pounds)

Carlos Alvarez vs. Seiya Matsuda (MMA – featherweight)

Monjit Yein vs. Justin Jones Matoto (MMA – strawweight)

