“They will give him hard fights” - Liam Harrison excited to see Rodtang against next-gen Thais Kongthoranee and Jaosuayai

British striker Liam Harrison believes Rodtang Jitmuangnon remains a force to contend with in the flyweight Muay Thai division. He, however, is interested in seeing 'The Iron Man' test himself against next-generation fighters like Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.

'Hitman' shared this in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin after seeing Rodtang give a dominant performance at ONE 172 earlier this month in Japan.

Harrison said:

"So as long as he gets matched with the top guys, and they are top guys in that division now - there’s Kongthoranee, there’s Jaosuayai, the Thai who’s just been signed and stuff. They will give him hard fights. Those guys, he will have to train for those fights, and he will have to make the weight, and he’ll have to train, and he’ll have to be on point."

Watch the interview below:

Rodtang showcased vintage form in his last match at ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena, making short work of Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa with an opening-round knockout victory.

Meanwhile, Kongthoranee and Jaosuayai are among the emerging forces in the flyweight Muay Thai lane. Kongthoranee, 28, boasts of a ONE winning record of 11-2, including victories his last three matches. Jaosuayai, 23, for his part, has won seven of nine matches, the last two by way of knockout.

Liam Harrison says Rodtang looked brilliant against Takeru

Liam Harrison was among those who came away impressed with the performance of Rodtang Jitmuangnon against Takeru Segawa at ONE 172.

He said it was a welcome sight to see the Jitmuangnon Gym standout back competing at the top of his game unlike in his more recent matches where he was seemingly going through the motions.

Harrison shared this in his conversation with Nick Atkin, saying:

"[He was brilliant] for this one. I’m not sure, maybe in between, when he’s been getting off these fights and matches with people who are nowhere near his level, where he just might think 'why am I doing this? I can’t be out, I don’t even need to train.'"

The win at ONE 172 was the third straight for Rodtang, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king, and 17th in 19 matches in ONE Championship.

