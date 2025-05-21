“Where I’ve been ever since” - Jaosuayai recalls how his Muay Thai life started at Sor Dechapan 

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi explained how his Muay Thai journey started with Thailand's Sor Dechapan.
Over the last year, Jaosuayai has earned a spot on the ONE Championship main roster by securing four consecutive wins on the ONE Friday Fights circuit.
Jaosuayai's impressive run earned him a life-changing six-figure contract, validating his pursuit of Muay Thai greatness that started when he was seven.
While speaking to ONE, Jaosuayai had this to say about joining the Sor Dechapan gym from a young age:
“I started Muay Thai when I was 7 years old. I asked Mr. Chet if I could train [at Sor Dechapan gym], and he allowed me to live at the gym, which is where I’ve been ever since. Most of my life has been spent in the gym; I haven’t had much time at home."
His ONE Championship record is 7-2, with his two losses being against the well-respected Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and two-time Lumpinee Stadium champion Kongsuk Fairtex.
The 23-year-old Thai striker ultimately earned his six-figure contract after a second-round knockout win against Denic Puric, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai title challenger, in March.
Watch Jaosuayai's finish against Puric at ONE Friday Fights 100 below:
Jaosuayai looks to put flyweight division on notice in action-packed co-main event
On June 6, he will compete on the ONE Championship main roster for the first time in the ONE Fight Night 32 co-main event.
The Thai superstar has a massive opportunity to enter the flyweight title picture, as he's been matched up against number four-ranked Nakrob Fairtex.
Nakrob, aged 26, holds a 10-2 promotional record, including a second-round knockout against Puengluang Baanramba in March.
Jaosuayai and Nakrob will have added motivation to secure a knockout due to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title remaining vacant. The promotion is expected to fill the empty throne later this year.
ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
In the main event, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will defend her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title against Shir Cohen.