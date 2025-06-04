  • home icon
  • “I'm always learning” - Freddie Haggerty continues to put in the work while waiting for his next opportunity

"I'm always learning" - Freddie Haggerty continues to put in the work while waiting for his next opportunity

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jun 04, 2025 16:27 GMT
Freddie Haggerty continues to work on his game as he waits for his next ONE Championship match. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Freddie Haggerty continues to work on his game as he waits for his next ONE Championship match. -- Photo by ONE Championship

The learning continues for rising Muay Thai star Freddie Haggerty as he waits for his next match in ONE Championship. It is part of his mindset of always being ready whenever his number is called.

The 20-year-old shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting how important it is for him to always be on top of his game as he establishes his footing in the game.

Freddie Haggerty, younger brother of ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty, said:

"Not really much, to be honest, I have just still been in training, ticking over, waiting for this opportunity. I'm always learning anyway, just nothing specific, just tidying everything up a little bit, not panicking, not rushing."
Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Freddie Haggerty actually mentioned in the SCMP interview that he has been informed of his next match. It, however, has yet to made official but did say it will be at strawweight against an opponent with a 3-0 card in ONE Championship.

Freddie Haggerty looking to bounce back in his next match

In his still-to-scheduled next match, Freddie Haggerty will be looking to make a strong comeback after absorbing his first defeat in ONE Championship in his last outing.

The Knowlesy Academy/Team Underground representative was last in action at ONE 170 in January, losing to then-ONE debuting Jordan Estupinan by decision in their flyweight Muay Thai joust.

Prior to the defeat, Haggerty racked up three impressive KO victories in his debut year in the promotion in 2024 in the ONE Friday Fights series, putting his name in the conversation as among the emerging forces in the Muay Thai lane.

He opened his ONE Championship campaign with a second-round knockout of Thai Dankalong Sor Dechapan in January last year. Then in July, he scored an opening-round KO over Maisangngern Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang. He finished the year with a third-round TKO of Kaoklai Chor Hapayak.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
