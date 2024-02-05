“Now is his time” – Freddie Haggerty earns seal of approval from elder brother and two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty

Double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty is happy to see younger brother Freddie get the opportunity to live his martial arts dreams like him in ONE Championship. He is also proud to have had a part in inspiring the 19-year-old to stay the course in his combat sports journey.

Freddie Haggerty made it a winning promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 49 on January 26. He showed strong resolve by bouncing back from a first-round knockdown to drop Thai Dankalong Sor Dechapan in the second round and win in their strawweight Muay Thai match.

‘The General’ was in the corner of his brother on fight night and said he could not be prouder over the performance of Freddie.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in an interview, Jonathan Haggerty shared his thoughts on Freddie’s martial arts journey and how far he has come, saying:

“I'm so happy he's got what he's wanted, you know, for his whole life. He's grown up watching me get to the top and now is his time, you know? I'm very grateful I've been able to do what I've had to do to motivate him and push him.

Like his champion brother, Freddie Haggerty also sharpens his skills under Knowlesy Academy/Team Underground and hopes to vie for a world title as he progresses in his ONE Championship career.

Freddie Haggerty sees brother Jonathan Haggerty successfully defending Muay Thai gold in explosive fashion

ONE Championship newcomer Freddie Haggerty sees brother Jonathan Haggerty successfully defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in his scheduled match later this month. And he said it is going to be explosive.

‘The General’ will be defending his world title for the first time against Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will serve as the headlining contest of the event, happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airing live on US prime time free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, Freddie predicted the fight going his older brother’s way, by way of a big left hook in the middle rounds. He said:

“I see him getting it done with a punch, a nice solid punch, a big left hook cleaning them out, maybe around round two or three.”

At ONE Fight Night 19, Jonathan Haggerty is looking to build on his back-to-back world title conquests last year.

He first seized the bantamweight Muay Thai gold in April last year by knocking out former longtime world champion Nong-O Hama. The British striker then claimed the division’s vacant kickboxing belt with another KO of MMA king Fabricio Andrade in November.

Lobo, meanwhile, seeks to win consecutive matches after knocking out Thai Saemapetch Fairtex in his last outing in April 2023.