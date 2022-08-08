“I’m the one they look up to” - Jonathan Haggerty leading the way for his family in martial arts

It's likely that not many American fans know much about Jonathan Haggerty. They’ll no doubt be looking him up now, though, to see what all the hype is about after he made an appearance on Chael Sonnen's YouTube channel last week.

Haggerty is considered to be one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world. Some of his most memorable bouts include beating all-time legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the flyweight Muay Thai world title in 2019, and competing against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in two of the most thrilling world title bouts the Muay Thai world has ever seen.

Near the end of the interview with Sonnen, Haggerty pointed to a TV screen that was playing a re-run of his first Rodtang fight in 2019.

According to Haggerty, his father and mother were present that night, with his father even cornering him. He was asked by a member of Sonnen’s team how his parents felt watching the bout live, to which 'The General' responded with:

“I think he [Haggerty's dad] gets nervous. My mom was there as well and I could hear a voice in the background. She’s always screaming. It’s good to have family there with you as well to experience it with.”

Catch the full video below:

Being the first member of his family to pursue Muay Thai as a profession, the 26-year-old superstar feels an enormous responsibility to be a role model to his siblings. He closed the interview by saying:

“My little brother’s up and coming, Freddie Haggerty. He’d be the next Jonathan Haggerty. My sister’s not into martial arts. I’m the one they look up to. I need to. He’s younger than me but he’s getting much bigger so I’m sure we’ll get some good spars.”

Jonathan Haggerty is “coming to make a big statement”

Jonathan Haggerty is set to fight in a Muay Thai Grand Prix alternate bout against Iranian-Malaysian standout Amir Naseri at ONE on Prime Video 1, which will air live on Friday, August 26 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium at US primetime.

After missing the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament due to illness, the British star is ready for his next stand. He assured fans by telling ONE Championship:

“My work ethic has been unmatched this fight camp. I’m coming to make a big statement again.”

