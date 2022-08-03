“He has the heart of a lion” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao doesn’t see anyone beating Rodtang

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao doesn’t see anyone beating Rodtang Jitmuangnon any time soon.

The 25-year-old phenom is scheduled to face ‘The Baby Face Killer’ Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals at ONE on Prime Video 1 -- and Nong-O for one, is just as excited to see how the bout will unfold.

‘The Iron Man’ kickstarted the Grand Prix tournament this year with a bang. He dismantled British striker Jacob Smith in clinical fashion for three long rounds, which earned him a spot in the semifinals bracket against the Cypriot striker.

Admiring Rodtang’s handiwork against Smith, the Thai legend told ONE:

“Rodtang is not only strong on the outside, but he is strong on the inside too. He has the heart of a lion. An unprepared opponent will always be his prey.”

He added:

“And lately, he knows how to embrace the fight IQ in his fighting as well. He fought a lot smarter [recently]. He finally knows how to combine techniques and aggression. He is extraordinary. And also, he’s an avid entertainer. I don’t think anyone can handle him at the moment.”

Many fans would agree with Nong-O’s assessment. Rodtang looked in his element against the Bad Company fighter. The Thai phenom picked his opponent apart with precision and technique.

Smith proved to be a tough opponent, he never backed down but was bloodied and battered by the end of the third round. It’s evidently clear that, physically and mentally, ‘The Iron Man’ is on another level.

Fans will be excited to see what other improvements ‘The Iron Man’ has made in preparation for his next challenge of the tournament.

Prepared to be stunned by Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison’s world title showdown on August 26

Soon after Rodtang’s fight with Michael, fellow Thai fighter Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai gold against the ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison in the co-main event.

The Thai legend looks to stretch his 8-0 record in ONE with another convincing win, but this time in front of millions of American fans on Prime Video.

But even after his impressive TKO finish of Felipe Lobo at ONE X in March, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion can’t cross Harrison off the list that easily.

Anticipating an aggressive output from the British fighter, the 35-year-old star told ONE:

“For our World Title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far