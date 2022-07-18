“The one you send to kill the boogeyman” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is ready for Liam Harrison

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is channeling his inner demon hunter ahead of his world title defense against Liam Harrison.

Nong-O will defend his gold against Harrison at ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video at US primetime on Friday, August 26.

The Thai superstar has been training with Evolve MMA coach Kenneth Tay and he’s leaving nothing to chance for his sixth world title defense.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao posted on Instagram:

“The one you send to kill the boogeyman.”

If there’s a boogeyman in his division, though, it might just be Nong-O.

The Evolve MMA striker holds a perfect 8-0 record in ONE Championship with his last three fights ending in spectacular knockouts. Nong-O also holds a professional record of 262-54-10 and held world titles for Lumpinee Stadium and Rajadamnern Stadium.

Harrison, meanwhile, is considered one of the top Muay Thai artists outside of Thailand with an impressive 89-24-2 professional record.

The British striker also holds, arguably, the greatest comeback win in ONE Championship history when he knocked out Muangthai PK.Saenchai. After getting knocked down twice early in the first round, Harrison came back from the brink of defeat and put down Muangthai three times in less than a minute.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao promises a knockout win

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is well aware of Harrison’s resiliency, but he’s confident that he can finish off the ‘Hitman’.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O said he expects that he and Harrison will be throwing bombs at each other. Their aggressive nature, too, will ultimately end up in someone getting his lights out.

As for Nong-O, he believes that the knockout win will still belong to him.

“Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I’m about to knock you out, for sure. For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the circle.”

