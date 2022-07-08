Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown confirmed for ONE 161

A potential Muay Thai classic is set to take place next month when Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the explosive Liam Harrison.

The high-octane world title match will take place at ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26, broadcast live at US prime time.

This will be Harrison’s biggest fight yet and, judging from his last performance, it could also be one of the best Muay Thai matches in the history of ONE Championship.

Harrison earned his shot at the world title when he pulled off a martial arts miracle in his most recent bout against Muangthai PK.Saenchai this past April at ONE 156.

The British striker was knocked down twice early in the first round and was already on the brink of utter defeat. That was until he found his second wind. From there, Harrison was a man possessed and proceeded to drop Muangthai three times in less than a minute to earn an automatic TKO victory.

The win was one of the most spectacular comebacks in ONE Championship history. Harrison’s gutsy performance not only put him into the world title picture, but he also became a recipient of a $100,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Nong-O, however, is a legendary striker in a class of his own.

The 35-year-old from Thailand holds a magnificent 262-54-10 professional record and is 8-0 in ONE Championship. Nong-O is regarded as one of the greatest Nak Muays of all time and his recent three-knockout win streak is testament to his finishing capabilities.

Before entering ONE Championship, Nong-O won world titles in Bangkok’s prestigious Lumpinee and Rajadamnern stadiums.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison battle it out for Muay Thai legacy

Both Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison are considered the top bantamweight strikers in the world and the two are gunning for that legacy-defining win at ONE 161.

Nong-O became the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in February 2019 when he scored a unanimous decision win over China’s Han Zi Hao.

Harrison, meanwhile, holds a professional record of 89-24-2 and is one of the best Muay Thai fighters from the United Kingdom.

The No.5-ranked contender has won his last two matches via first-round knockout, but he’ll be put to the biggest test of his career against Nong-O.

