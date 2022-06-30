Liam Harrison sharpening tools for likely world title match versus Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Four years after making his debut in ONE Championship, Liam Harrison is now in line for a world title opportunity against ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

While the promotion has yet to confirm when and where the world title showdown will occur, both fighters have acknowledged that their clash is inevitable.

In the meantime, ‘The Hitman’ has been sharpening his skills at the gym. In a video clip posted in Harrison’s Instagram, the Muay Thai specialist can be seen working the pads with the following caption:

“Lots of drills to spice up your pad work for you and your partner and solo drills you can use on the bag if your training on your own…. Summer sale now live use code summer for 40 percent off yearly sign up. More new content being filmed next week we’re gonna smash the fight strategies out and add more to the fighting talker opponents section….then I’m gonna create a section for taller fighters on how to use the best weapons for you guys….any members who have requests for fight strategies to be added just leave a comment or DM me”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Liam Harrison secured his world title shot after a memorable battle with Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April. ‘The Hitman’ survived two early knockdowns in the bout and stormed back to score three knockdowns of his own, unleashing a flurry of strikes that put Muangthai away in the first round.

Arguably the most exciting round in ONE Championship history, Harrison earned a rare $100,000 performance bonus for his epic comeback.

Liam Harrison and Nong-O share mutual respect ahead of world championship clash

After successfully defending his world championship at ONE Championship’s 10th-annivsary event ONE X in March, Nong-O has been waiting for his next challenger.

Enter Liam Harrison. Riding a two-fight winning streak, the Englishman will get a crack at Nong-O, who has yet to taste defeat inside the ONE circle.

Each fighter has had the opportunity to discuss a potential matchup and while both fighters are incredibly confident in their own abilities, they have nothing but respect for one another.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison discussed the likely showdown with Nong-O, giving the bantamweight king kudos for his current run. However, 'The Hitman' believes that all good things come to an end:

“Everyone has always asked me, ‘Who do you wish you could have fought?’ I always said 'Nong-O,' but I thought I might not ever get the chance. Now I have. And especially now for his belt as well. So it came at a perfect time. He’s been on an eight-fight win streak in ONE. He’s defending his title and no one’s been able to touch him, but all good things come to an end, so let’s just see what happens.”

On the flipside, Nong-O discussed his first interaction with Liam Harrison and shared his immense respect for the British striker.:

“I first met him at the [ONE Elite Retreat] in Phuket. He walked up to greet me. At that time, I still didn’t know him, so I introduced myself. I said, ‘My name is Nong-O.’ And he said, ‘Oh, I know you well!’ I was quite surprised that he recognized me. Since then, we have started to talk whenever we meet at ONE [events]. I respect him so much.”

