"Land this technique to devastating effect" - Liam Harrison gets deep with the details during Muay Thai seminar

Liam Harrison has made a living out of landing big shots against his opponents. According to the Englishman, this is because of his attention to detail.

Harrison has won 50 of his 90 striking career wins via knockout, which means they are more than just lucky shots against his opponents. His precision and power has helped him secure multiple world titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing around the world.

On Instagram, 'The Hitman' recently broke down a move in detail while asking his students to understand the science behind the movements. He explained in the caption that it’s a counter move that he has successfully utilised in actual fights:

“DETAILS….. details and all the do’s and don’ts are massively important for a technique to work. Hence why I go into so much detail as it’s fine margins in a fight as to absolutely nailing it or absolutely bollocksing it up. This technique is a bit more advanced and involves reading patterns and reacting but if you watch my fights you will have seen me land this technique to devastating effect. Listen closely to all the details to make sure you get it nailed 👊🏻”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Liam Harrison gears up for a clash against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Liam Harrison claimed an incredible victory over Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156, shaking off two early knockdowns to score three straight knockdowns of his own to score the TKO win.

It not only earned him a double performance bonus of US $100,000 but also a shot at Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s ONE bantamweight world title.

Nong-O has been a dominant force in ONE Championship since joining the ONE Super Series in 2018. He captured the inaugural world title of the division in 2019 and has defeated all five challengers to his reign. His last three defenses have ended via knockout.

Meanwhile, Harrison is riding a five-bout win streak of his own, including back-to-back wins in the circle. The 36-year-old revealed in an earlier interview that he is in discussions about possibly cashing in on his world title shot by August.

If everything falls into place, then Harrison and Nong-O’s matchup could happen at ONE 160 or ONE 161, the latter of which will be broadcast live on August 26.

