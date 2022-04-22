ONE 156: Regian Eersel, Smilla Sundell, Liam Harrison, and Mikey Musumeci win performance bonuses

Four fighters won performance bonuses at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, with Liam Harrison, Regian Eersel, Smilla Sundell, and Mikey Musumeci getting rewarded for the show they put on.

Mikey Musumeci earned the first bonus of the event on the lead card when he defeated Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari in a submission grappling contest. Musumeci got emotional when he was told about it.

Both the co-main event winners of ONE 156 also got a performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Sundell went into a five-round war with Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight world title. ‘The Hurricane’ looked to be in trouble in the first round but used her length throughout the rest of the match to gain an advantage over Buntan.

The 17-year-old Sundell made history by becoming the youngest ONE world champion, and the icing on the cake was a US $50,000 bonus for her incredible performance.

In the main event, Eersel overcame an early scare from Arian Sadikovic to defend the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. ‘Game Over’ looked primed for an upset win in the second round, knocking down the Surinamese-Dutch world champion and slowing him down for the rest of the frame.

However, ‘The Immortal’ persevered and ultimately got the nod from all three judges to extend his win streak to 19.

Liam Harrison nets US $100,000 bonus at ONE 156

Possibly the best fight of ONE 156 belonged to Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

In what was described as arguably the single-best round of the year, ‘Elbow Zombie’ scored a huge headkick that knocked down Harrison and dropped him again with a crushing punch within 10 seconds.

Just when it looked like ‘Hitman’ was done for the night, he came back with three straight knockdowns on Muangthai to steal the win and the show.

For his efforts, Harrison was rewarded with a whopping US $100,000 double bonus that had him dancing for joy.

The Brit also earned a shot at Nong-O Gaiyahanghadao and his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

