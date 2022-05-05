"Speaking to Chatri about it" - Liam Harrison on a possible August title clash vs. Nong-O

Liam Harrison’s title shot could come sooner rather than later.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Harrison said his match against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao could take place as early as August.

Harrison said he’s talked with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong about the title fight and confirmed that the proposed schedule is almost perfect for him.

Liam Harrison said:

“I was speaking to Chatri about it and we spoke about August, all this stuff will work for me. I got these seminars to go to. To be honest my hands are f**** man in that fight. I’ve injured some of the ligaments. I just did an MRI on it today, just so I can pinpoint exactly what’s wrong with it and get it treated.”

Catch the full interview below:

Harrison pulled off a miraculous come-from-behind victory in his fight against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 that movie producers would even call it crazy.

The British striker was down twice in the first round and Muangthai looked to be on his way to victory. Harrison then produced arguably the greatest comeback in ONE Championship history.

Determined to erase his two prior knockdowns, Harrison went mental and dropped Muangthai thrice in barely a minute. The inspirational performance earned Harrison a title match against Nong-O and the first $100,000 bonus in the promotion’s history.

Liam Harrison says Nong-O is one of the greatest of their generation

Harrison is well aware of the caliber that Nong-O brings. He even went on to say that the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion could be the greatest of their generation.

Nong-O, Harrison said, could be the best of their era if not for the dominance that another Thai superstar had. Saenchai is regarded as the best of the generation, having won titles in WBC, Lumpinee, and YOKKAO.

Saenchai also amassed an incredible 309-41-5 professional record. Nevertheless, Harrison believes that Nong-O is in the highest tier of Muay Thai artists.

“One of the greatest fighters of this generation, if Saenchai wasn’t around Nong-O would be the greatest fighter of this generation in my eyes. Incredible fighter, got great eyes, great balance, got a great kick, disgusting power. He wipes the floor with literally every single person he’s come up with in this division.”

Liam Harrison will be hoping to secure his own legacy and reputation as one of the best by dethroning Nong-O later this year.

